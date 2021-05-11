Texas Permanent School Fund Has $9.22 Million Stock Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 433,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,640 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of Medical Properties Trust worth $9,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 105.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

MPW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.90.

In related news, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 710,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $15,059,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,251,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,957,252.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $5,622,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,317,553.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 993,000 shares of company stock worth $21,385,160. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MPW opened at $21.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.79 and its 200-day moving average is $21.02. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $22.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $362.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. This is a positive change from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 86.15%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

