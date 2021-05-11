Texas Permanent School Fund Trims Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 6.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,477 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $9,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new position in Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Global Payments alerts:

In other Global Payments news, Director M Troy Woods sold 75,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total transaction of $14,740,260.55. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.21, for a total value of $107,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,893 shares in the company, valued at $4,496,382.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,645 shares of company stock valued at $23,231,757 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GPN opened at $195.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $210.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.36. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.33 and a 52-week high of $220.81. The company has a market capitalization of $57.66 billion, a PE ratio of 116.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. Global Payments’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Compass Point cut shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.83.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.