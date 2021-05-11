Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $147.35.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens upped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

TXRH stock traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.04. 996,107 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 808,806. Texas Roadhouse has a 52-week low of $41.68 and a 52-week high of $110.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.35 and a 200-day moving average of $85.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.32. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 2.19%. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

In other news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 1,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $149,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 17,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.58, for a total value of $113,854.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,171 shares of company stock worth $10,778,706 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 165.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,615 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

Recommended Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.