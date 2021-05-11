TG Therapeutics Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:TGTX)

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 10,132 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 260% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,814 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 5.7% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,695,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $226,314,000 after purchasing an additional 254,842 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $48,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its position in TG Therapeutics by 1.7% during the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 75,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in TG Therapeutics by 7.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in TG Therapeutics by 0.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TGTX traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.88. 16,255 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,502,602. TG Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $16.56 and a 1 year high of $56.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.88 and a beta of 2.28.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.17). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 223.96% and a negative net margin of 151,798.69%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TGTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. B. Riley lifted their price target on TG Therapeutics from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on TG Therapeutics from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TG Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TG Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

