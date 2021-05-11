The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Stock Position Raised by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 25,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in The Allstate by 3.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 140,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,094,000 after buying an additional 4,297 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of The Allstate by 5.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 48,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC bought a new stake in The Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,267,000. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

ALL opened at $134.49 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $40.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.97 and a fifty-two week high of $136.18.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $2.23. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This is a positive change from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. The Allstate’s payout ratio is 31.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus lifted their price target on The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Allstate from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on The Allstate from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Allstate has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.82.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

