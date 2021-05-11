The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $140.00 to $150.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. The Allstate traded as high as $134.95 and last traded at $134.95, with a volume of 6647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $132.26.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ALL. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on The Allstate from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Allstate has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.82.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $373,392,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in The Allstate by 99.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,030,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $443,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014,085 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in The Allstate by 139.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,574,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $283,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,683 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The Allstate by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,194,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,124,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new position in The Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,352,000. 76.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.07. The firm has a market cap of $40.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is a positive change from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

About The Allstate (NYSE:ALL)

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

