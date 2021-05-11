The AZEK (AZEK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect The AZEK to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $212.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.60 million. On average, analysts expect The AZEK to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get The AZEK alerts:

Shares of The AZEK stock opened at $49.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The AZEK has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $51.32. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 83.51.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AZEK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The AZEK from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.89.

In other news, CAO Greg Jorgensen sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $199,968.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ralph J. Nicoletti sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $665,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,332 shares of company stock valued at $8,877,702 over the last quarter.

The AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. The operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, railings, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for The AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.