The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by SignalPoint Asset Management LLC

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,226 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 188.7% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Boeing alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 price objective on The Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.14.

Shares of BA traded down $6.55 on Tuesday, reaching $226.38. The stock had a trading volume of 68,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,421,308. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.39 billion, a PE ratio of -29.52, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $244.47 and a 200 day moving average of $218.28. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.89 and a twelve month high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. The Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.70) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.