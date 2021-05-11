The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,302 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $24,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newport Trust Co lifted its position in The Boeing by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 49,550,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,606,874,000 after purchasing an additional 14,409,687 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,304,713,000 after buying an additional 2,629,054 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $397,386,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in The Boeing by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,508,555 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,607,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,366 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The Boeing by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,244,004 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,688,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,081 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on The Boeing from $233.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.14.

NYSE:BA opened at $232.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $136.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.52, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $244.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.28. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.89 and a one year high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.70) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

