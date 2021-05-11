The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,956 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in The Boeing were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Boeing stock opened at $232.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $244.47 and its 200-day moving average is $218.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.22 billion, a PE ratio of -29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.89 and a 12-month high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.70) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 price objective on The Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Nord/LB downgraded The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.14.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

