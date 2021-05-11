The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Price Target Increased to $44.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $43.50 to $49.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.33.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

The Carlyle Group stock opened at $44.51 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.80. The Carlyle Group has a twelve month low of $22.36 and a twelve month high of $45.23. The stock has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.97 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 25.90%. The firm had revenue of $612.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

In other The Carlyle Group news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $107,400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,249,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,137,255.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $114,770.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CG. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 5,073 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.