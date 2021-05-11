The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CHEF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of CHEF stock traded down $1.02 on Tuesday, hitting $30.66. The stock had a trading volume of 4,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,583. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.06 and a 200 day moving average of $27.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.68 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The Chefs’ Warehouse has a 12-month low of $11.06 and a 12-month high of $35.56.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.08). The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $280.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Chefs’ Warehouse will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Vice Chairman John Pappas sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $9,978,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,008,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,544,605.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Tim Mccauley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total transaction of $66,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,300 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 371,571 shares of company stock valued at $12,400,085 over the last 90 days. 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHEF. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse in the third quarter valued at approximately $846,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 11.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 132,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 13,123 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 267.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,949 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse during the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,686,000. 78.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

