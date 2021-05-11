The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by CapWealth Advisors LLC

CapWealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in The Clorox by 461.3% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its holdings in The Clorox by 53.2% during the first quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Clorox during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in The Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

CLX has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on The Clorox in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of The Clorox from $189.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of The Clorox from $195.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.06.

NYSE CLX traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $186.33. 30,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,708,718. The business’s 50 day moving average is $189.29 and its 200-day moving average is $196.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $176.73 and a 12-month high of $239.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

