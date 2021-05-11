The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Price Target Lowered to $185.00 at Credit Suisse Group

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered The Clorox from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a market perform rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The Clorox from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $208.06.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $187.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $189.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.21. The Clorox has a 12-month low of $176.73 and a 12-month high of $239.87. The firm has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Clorox will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in The Clorox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,790,000 after buying an additional 15,223 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 140.6% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 5,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

