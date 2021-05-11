The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,696,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,240 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola accounts for about 0.6% of Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $89,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.69.

In related news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,171,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $25,280.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,903.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 220,501 shares of company stock worth $11,883,380. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.58. The stock had a trading volume of 165,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,614,938. The firm has a market cap of $235.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $43.20 and a 12 month high of $55.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.69.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The firm had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 79.62%.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

