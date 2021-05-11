The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $13.17

The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.17 and traded as low as $13.08. The Container Store Group shares last traded at $13.20, with a volume of 577,988 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Container Store Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.36 and a 200-day moving average of $13.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $666.45 million, a P/E ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 1.59.

In other news, Director Timothy John Flynn sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $75,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Container Store Group by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,247,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,405,000 after purchasing an additional 832,263 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of The Container Store Group during the 4th quarter worth about $14,082,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of The Container Store Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,445,509 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,791,000 after buying an additional 45,909 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,309,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,939,000. Institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

About The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS)

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

