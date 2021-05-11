The Container Store Group (TCS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) is scheduled to be posting its Q4 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 18th. Analysts expect The Container Store Group to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Container Store Group stock opened at $13.20 on Tuesday. The Container Store Group has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $19.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $666.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Container Store Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd.

In related news, Director Timothy John Flynn sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $75,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

About The Container Store Group

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

