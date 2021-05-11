The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Director Lynn Forester Sells 880 Shares

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Director Lynn Forester sold 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.15, for a total value of $266,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,599,814.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of EL stock traded down $4.81 on Tuesday, hitting $293.58. The company had a trading volume of 41,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,107. The firm has a market cap of $106.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $301.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.25 and a twelve month high of $318.34.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $616,628,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,171,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,409 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 326.8% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 898,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,275,000 after acquiring an additional 687,818 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,061,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,693,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,273,648,000 after acquiring an additional 418,009 shares in the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

