The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Stock Holdings Reduced by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lessened its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 968 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $4,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 16,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 12,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 114.5% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 21,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,635,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Cedric Prouve sold 22,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.05, for a total transaction of $6,643,065.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,929 shares in the company, valued at $75,767,780.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.01, for a total transaction of $6,533,569.24. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,183,787 shares of company stock valued at $618,588,035. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $331.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $337.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $254.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.00.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $298.39 on Tuesday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.25 and a 52-week high of $318.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $301.43 and a 200 day moving average of $269.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.24 billion, a PE ratio of 181.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

