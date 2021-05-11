The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT) Shares Acquired by Claraphi Advisory Network LLC

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its position in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC owned approximately 0.08% of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGT. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust during the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust during the 4th quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GGT opened at $10.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.68. The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $10.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.63%.

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Profile

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks, convertible securities, preferred stock, options, and warrants of companies operating across global telecommunications, media, publishing, and entertainment industries.

