The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.63 EPS

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.63), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $190.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.13 million. The Howard Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 1.06%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.88) earnings per share.

HHC stock opened at $109.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The Howard Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $41.64 and a fifty-two week high of $113.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.59. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of -108.69 and a beta of 1.60.

In related news, Director Allen J. Model bought 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $97.17 per share, for a total transaction of $417,831.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,297.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BWS Financial increased their target price on shares of The Howard Hughes from $80.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of The Howard Hughes from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.75.

The Howard Hughes Company Profile

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

