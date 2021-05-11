The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 53,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 58.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KHC stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.44. 84,390 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,245,888. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $28.12 and a twelve month high of $44.26. The firm has a market cap of $53.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.31.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. Analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 56.14%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KHC. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.43.

In other The Kraft Heinz news, Director John T. Cahill sold 209,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $8,857,152.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

