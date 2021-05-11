The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.770-1.970 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.The Macerich also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.77-1.97 EPS.

Shares of MAC traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.11. The company had a trading volume of 293,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,209,684. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.76 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.73 and a 200-day moving average of $11.89. The Macerich has a 12 month low of $5.61 and a 12 month high of $25.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.72). The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 1.55%. On average, equities analysts expect that The Macerich will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is 16.95%.

Several research firms have commented on MAC. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The Macerich from $11.50 to $11.20 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist raised their target price on shares of The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Macerich from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of The Macerich from $8.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Macerich presently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $10.55.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

