The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,381,389 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,492 shares during the period. The Bank of Nova Scotia accounts for approximately 0.7% of The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.86% of The Bank of Nova Scotia worth $816,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BNS stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.35. 96,609 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,370,614. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.67. The firm has a market cap of $79.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $34.73 and a 1-year high of $66.15.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.69. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.7133 per share. This is a boost from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.93%.

BNS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Desjardins lifted their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.09.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

