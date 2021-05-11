The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 353,376 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,960,508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 353,376 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.81% of TC Energy worth $458,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 140,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,436,000 after acquiring an additional 20,264 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $1,851,000. CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 18,261 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,679 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 24,974 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRP traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.64. 74,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,423,209. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.42. TC Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $38.80 and a 1-year high of $51.92. The firm has a market cap of $49.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The pipeline company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.37. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 34.82%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.7137 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.41%.

TRP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on TC Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on TC Energy in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They set a $70.00 price objective for the company. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays downgraded TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.65.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

