The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 357,489 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 51.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,056,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 357,489 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Linde were worth $296,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,478,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 344,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,761,000 after purchasing an additional 11,535 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 42,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Linde alerts:

LIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Linde from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Linde from $311.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.81.

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded down $2.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $298.78. 18,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,826,846. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.37 billion, a PE ratio of 71.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $261.27. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $172.76 and a 12-month high of $303.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.77%.

In other news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total transaction of $643,997.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,003.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.