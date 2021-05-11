The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Holdings in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 26.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,829,305 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,342,209 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in CGI were worth $400,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GIB. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of CGI by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CGI by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CGI by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of CGI by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of CGI by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GIB traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,883. CGI Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.60 and a 52-week high of $91.33. The company has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 9.20%. CGI’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CGI Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GIB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on CGI from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Societe Generale raised CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CGI in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Edward Jones raised CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on CGI from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CGI has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.10.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

