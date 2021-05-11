The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $576.16 Million Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 12.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,428,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,138 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $576,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 3,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank Trust increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 2,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on ROP. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $447.67.

Roper Technologies stock traded down $5.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $438.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,404. The firm has a market cap of $46.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $344.76 and a one year high of $455.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $424.63 and a 200 day moving average of $410.21.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.24%.

In related news, VP Jason Conley sold 5,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,429,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total transaction of $2,536,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,287 shares in the company, valued at $17,457,382.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

