The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $720.12 Million Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,000,242 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 123,319 shares during the quarter. Cheniere Energy makes up 0.6% of The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 3.94% of Cheniere Energy worth $720,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 121.9% during the fourth quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 5,130,939 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $308,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818,825 shares in the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 6,928.1% during the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 1,750,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,100 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,181,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 792.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 806,063 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,388,000 after purchasing an additional 715,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 144.6% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 678,541 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,727,000 after purchasing an additional 401,100 shares in the last quarter. 86.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.14.

In other news, Director David B. Kilpatrick sold 4,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $331,973.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at $750,319. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

LNG stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,387,985. The company has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.51 and a 12 month high of $83.35.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 10.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

