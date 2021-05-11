The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) EVP Sells $497,860.00 in Stock

The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) EVP Kevin Moffitt sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $497,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,708,584.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ ODP traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.89. The stock had a trading volume of 291,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,672. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.39 and its 200-day moving average is $36.33. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.06, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.42. The ODP Co. has a 52 week low of $17.86 and a 52 week high of $48.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.19. The ODP had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The ODP Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The ODP declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODP. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in The ODP by 1.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in The ODP by 37.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in The ODP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in The ODP by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 120,389 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in The ODP by 1.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 182,158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,886,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ODP has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of The ODP from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The ODP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group raised shares of The ODP from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of The ODP from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

