The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Upgraded to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has $220.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

PNC has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $197.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $169.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $175.15.

NYSE PNC opened at $198.56 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $180.90 and a 200-day moving average of $156.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 52 week low of $93.27 and a 52 week high of $203.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.35. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Scott & Selber Inc. grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 7,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

