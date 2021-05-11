The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The RealReal had a negative return on equity of 48.99% and a negative net margin of 46.90%. The firm had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of The RealReal stock traded down $3.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.43. 11,293,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,528,549. The RealReal has a 1 year low of $11.43 and a 1 year high of $30.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.19 and its 200 day moving average is $21.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 3.33.

In other news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 19,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $532,906.36. Also, CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total value of $185,287.50. Insiders have sold 32,871 shares of company stock worth $879,840 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on REAL. KeyCorp upped their price objective on The RealReal from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. BTIG Research lowered The RealReal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The RealReal from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered The RealReal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.77.

About The RealReal

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

