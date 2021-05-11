The RealReal Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:REAL)

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 17,740 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,075% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,510 call options.

REAL opened at $20.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 3.33. The RealReal has a 52-week low of $11.43 and a 52-week high of $30.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.25 and its 200-day moving average is $21.19.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.61 million. The RealReal had a negative return on equity of 48.99% and a negative net margin of 46.90%. The RealReal’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The RealReal will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 1,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $38,770.20. Following the sale, the president now owns 450,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,710,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 2,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.13, for a total transaction of $50,307.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,095,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,587,650.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,873 shares of company stock worth $837,503. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REAL. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in The RealReal in the first quarter valued at about $38,359,000. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. raised its position in The RealReal by 26.4% in the first quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,815,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,717,000 after purchasing an additional 587,300 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in The RealReal in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,119,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in The RealReal by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,045,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,974,000 after purchasing an additional 563,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hitchwood Capital Management LP bought a new position in The RealReal in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,770,000. 84.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of The RealReal from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research downgraded shares of The RealReal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of The RealReal in a research note on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of The RealReal from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of The RealReal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The RealReal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.77.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

