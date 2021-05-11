The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Analysts forecast that The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) will report earnings per share of $0.42 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for The RMR Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.42. The RMR Group posted earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The RMR Group will report full year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.69. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $2.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The RMR Group.

Get The RMR Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RMR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The RMR Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of The RMR Group in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet raised shares of The RMR Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of The RMR Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The RMR Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The RMR Group in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The RMR Group during the first quarter worth about $82,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in The RMR Group by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in The RMR Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The RMR Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RMR opened at $39.22 on Friday. The RMR Group has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $44.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.02 and its 200 day moving average is $37.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 1.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is currently 85.88%.

About The RMR Group

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had approximately 2,100 properties in 47 states under management, which are primarily owned by the Managed Equity REITs.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The RMR Group (RMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.