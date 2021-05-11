The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Dividend Announcement

The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. Approximately 15,681 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 212,825 shares.The stock last traded at $36.48 and had previously closed at $36.50.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.06%.

Get The Shyft Group alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on SHYF. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of The Shyft Group from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 13th.

The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -456.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.15.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $197.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.66 million. The Shyft Group had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 28.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 3,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total transaction of $148,335.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,501,885.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $620,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,238,828.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,659 shares of company stock worth $1,824,136 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EAM Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 68.7% during the first quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 149,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,579,000 after acquiring an additional 61,097 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in The Shyft Group by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 571,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,272,000 after buying an additional 144,525 shares during the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 434,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,179,000 after buying an additional 16,839 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in The Shyft Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 759,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,468,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,831,000 after purchasing an additional 35,308 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

The Shyft Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SHYF)

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles that are used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for The Shyft Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shyft Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.