The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) is The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s 7th Largest Position

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,646,910 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,671,919 shares during the quarter. The Toronto-Dominion Bank makes up approximately 1.2% of The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $1,364,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter valued at $23,791,000. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 7,625,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $429,505,000 after buying an additional 157,815 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,851,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $492,796,000 after buying an additional 3,071,809 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 228.8% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 343,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,376,000 after buying an additional 238,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 1,594,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,005,000 after buying an additional 19,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $83.00 to $86.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.38.

NYSE:TD traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $70.73. The stock had a trading volume of 85,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,825,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $37.62 and a 52 week high of $71.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.66. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 22.23%. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. Equities research analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.6314 dividend. This is a boost from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 62.16%.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

