The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Violich Capital Management Inc.

Violich Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,584 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. The Walt Disney makes up about 1.5% of Violich Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $8,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,003,286,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,494,013 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,531,925,000 after buying an additional 5,288,711 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $773,911,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,913,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,332,698,000 after buying an additional 3,315,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,108,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,817,340,000 after buying an additional 3,291,751 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total transaction of $6,220,403.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,813,217.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 7,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total transaction of $1,380,121.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 382,351 shares of company stock valued at $74,874,701. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DIS. Argus increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.69.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock opened at $184.30 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.21. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $99.66 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $334.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.91, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

