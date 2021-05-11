The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report report published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on WEN. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of The Wendy’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Wendy’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Argus reissued a hold rating on shares of The Wendy’s in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.38.

NASDAQ WEN opened at $22.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.77 and a 200 day moving average of $21.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 47.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The Wendy’s has a 1 year low of $18.86 and a 1 year high of $24.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $474.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.59 million. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Wendy’s will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This is a boost from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 61.02%.

In other news, insider E.J. Wunsch purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.98 per share, with a total value of $142,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 80,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,453.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 159,818 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after buying an additional 95,046 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 623,573 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,633,000 after buying an additional 81,284 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,266,103 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $390,331,000 after acquiring an additional 777,481 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

