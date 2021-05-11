TheStreet Lowers BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) to D+

TheStreet cut shares of BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BLFS. B. Riley upped their target price on BioLife Solutions from $35.50 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. KeyCorp upped their target price on BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Benchmark upgraded BioLife Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Stephens upped their target price on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price target on BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. BioLife Solutions has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.10.

Shares of NASDAQ BLFS opened at $30.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.33, a PEG ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.27. BioLife Solutions has a 52-week low of $13.36 and a 52-week high of $47.97.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $14.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.43 million. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 0.53%. Equities research analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BioLife Solutions news, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 4,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $192,792.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 185,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,699,755.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew G. Hinson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.67, for a total transaction of $114,175.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,961 shares in the company, valued at $774,608.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 269,361 shares of company stock worth $9,877,358. 22.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 6,204.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 265.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,000. 67.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

