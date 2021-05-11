Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EMR. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 10,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.4% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 29,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.0% during the first quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 4,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $95.38 on Tuesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $50.03 and a 52-week high of $96.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EMR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

