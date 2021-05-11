Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Purchases Shares of 1,454 United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $1,094,024,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,738,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,323,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260,739 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 264.5% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,573,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $265,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,197 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,568,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $937,646,000 after purchasing an additional 755,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,005,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,179,659,000 after purchasing an additional 733,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $216.13 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $182.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.80. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.85 and a 1 year high of $219.59. The company has a market capitalization of $187.39 billion, a PE ratio of 41.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.18%.

UPS has been the subject of several research reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of United Parcel Service to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.21.

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Wayne M. Hewett purchased 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $159.82 per share, with a total value of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,723.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $2,129,118.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

