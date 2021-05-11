thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) Given a €16.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) has been assigned a €16.00 ($18.82) price target by equities researchers at Baader Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Baader Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 37.10% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a €8.10 ($9.53) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €14.50 ($17.06) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Independent Research set a €11.20 ($13.18) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €12.51 ($14.72).

Shares of TKA stock opened at €11.67 ($13.73) on Tuesday. thyssenkrupp has a 52 week low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a 52 week high of €27.01 ($31.78). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €11.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €8.93.

About thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

