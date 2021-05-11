TigerCash Price Reaches $0.0522 on Exchanges (TCH)

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 11th. One TigerCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0522 or 0.00000092 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, TigerCash has traded up 109.8% against the dollar. TigerCash has a total market capitalization of $2.93 million and approximately $22.77 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $779.82 or 0.01380118 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TigerCash Coin Profile

TCH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. The official website for TigerCash is www.cointiger.com. TigerCash’s official message board is medium.com/cointiger. TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange.

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling TigerCash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TigerCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TigerCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

