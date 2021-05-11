TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) PT Raised to $16.00 at KeyCorp

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) had its price target upped by KeyCorp from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of TimkenSteel from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TimkenSteel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.83.

Get TimkenSteel alerts:

TMST stock opened at $14.75 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.60 and its 200-day moving average is $7.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $672.63 million, a P/E ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.91. TimkenSteel has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $15.50.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. TimkenSteel had a negative return on equity of 13.08% and a negative net margin of 15.79%. Research analysts anticipate that TimkenSteel will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in TimkenSteel during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 64,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 217,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

TimkenSteel Company Profile

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in SBQ Steel Bar, Seamless Mechanical Steel Tubes, and Billets; and Value-added Precision Products and Services segments. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for TimkenSteel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TimkenSteel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.