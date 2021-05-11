Titan Coin (TTN) Price Tops $0.0021 on Exchanges

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 11th. Titan Coin has a total market cap of $1.87 million and $150.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Titan Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Titan Coin has traded up 1.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Titan Coin

TTN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. Titan Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. Titan Coin’s official website is titanprojects.co. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Titan Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Titan Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Titan Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

