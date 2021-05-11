Tivity Health, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Tivity Health in a research note issued on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Wieland now expects that the company will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.31. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tivity Health’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

Get Tivity Health alerts:

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 128.43% and a negative net margin of 47.44%. The business had revenue of $108.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.67 million.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TVTY. Barrington Research upped their target price on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Tivity Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Tivity Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.67.

Shares of NASDAQ TVTY opened at $24.07 on Monday. Tivity Health has a 12 month low of $7.76 and a 12 month high of $25.45. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 435.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.98.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Tivity Health by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Tivity Health by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Tivity Health by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Tivity Health by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Tivity Health by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 130,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health products primarily for seniors and older adults in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans; Prime Fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; virtual fitness experiences, including live instructor-led classes; and WholeHealth living program, a continuum of services related to complementary, alternative, and physical medicine.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Tivity Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tivity Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.