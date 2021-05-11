Toko Token Price Hits $3.63 on Top Exchanges (TKO)

Toko Token (CURRENCY:TKO) traded up 11.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 11th. Over the last week, Toko Token has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar. Toko Token has a total market capitalization of $393.97 million and approximately $102.86 million worth of Toko Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Toko Token coin can now be purchased for about $3.63 or 0.00006420 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $361.18 or 0.00638633 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.42 or 0.00067936 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $141.70 or 0.00250545 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004004 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $656.67 or 0.01161131 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00031908 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $436.78 or 0.00772311 BTC.

Toko Token Profile

Toko Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,500,000 coins. Toko Token’s official Twitter account is @tkobytokocrypto.

Toko Token Coin Trading

