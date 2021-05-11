Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) CFO Martin P. Connor Sells 1,000 Shares

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) CFO Martin P. Connor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total value of $67,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,638,498.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:TOL opened at $66.93 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.44 and a 200-day moving average of $51.65. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.11 and a 1 year high of $68.88. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 5.82.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.29. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TOL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 23.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,448,759 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $876,407,000 after buying an additional 2,969,973 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter valued at $53,968,000. Prana Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 329.4% in the 4th quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 521,771 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,681,000 after purchasing an additional 400,268 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 1,190.5% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 295,544 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,847,000 after purchasing an additional 272,642 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 299.6% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 310,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,593,000 after purchasing an additional 232,504 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Toll Brothers in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Toll Brothers from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Argus upped their target price on Toll Brothers from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Toll Brothers from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Toll Brothers from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Toll Brothers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.59.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

