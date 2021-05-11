Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:TNXP traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.04. The stock had a trading volume of 7,960,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,635,150. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $2.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $339.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.57.

Get Tonix Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on Tonix Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, acquires, develops, and licenses small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human diseases and alleviate suffering. Its immunology product candidates include vaccines to prevent infectious diseases and biologics to address immunosuppression, cancer, and autoimmune diseases; and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates comprise small molecules and biologics to treat pain, neurologic, psychiatric, and addiction conditions.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.