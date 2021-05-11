Tony Wood Buys 31 Shares of Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT) Stock

Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT) insider Tony Wood acquired 31 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 485 ($6.34) per share, with a total value of £150.35 ($196.43).

On Wednesday, February 10th, Tony Wood acquired 34 shares of Meggitt stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 434 ($5.67) per share, for a total transaction of £147.56 ($192.79).

LON:MGGT traded down GBX 8.10 ($0.11) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 482 ($6.30). 1,296,764 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,101,568. Meggitt PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 226 ($2.95) and a 12-month high of GBX 533.60 ($6.97). The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.82. The company has a market cap of £3.77 billion and a PE ratio of -11.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 476.30 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 428.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Meggitt from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 480 ($6.27) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.90) price target on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Meggitt from GBX 445 ($5.81) to GBX 490 ($6.40) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Meggitt has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 410.71 ($5.37).

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

